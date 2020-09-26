Advertisement

Indiana reports 1,155 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,155 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,351 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 116,549 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths and 1,195 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 920 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 728 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 652 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 535 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 756 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,104 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,488 (+98) cases and 118 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,623 (+96) cases and 111 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,444 (+20) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,218 (+2) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,007 (+0) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 638 (+4) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 264 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 241 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 113 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

