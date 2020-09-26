Increasing clouds with showers possible by Sunday afternoon, more changes on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first official weekend of fall began feeling more like summer. Across Michiana we made it into the low 80s for highs on Saturday all while keeping the sunshine around. Overnight a very mild evening only getting into the middle 60s early Sunday morning. We will see the increase of clouds through the overnight and into the morning Sunday. No rain is forecasted until later in the day Sunday most of the day will remain dry.

Highs Sunday will reach into the upper 70s for some. A few peaks of sunshine are possible before clouds quickly move in during the late morning. Scattered showers will become possible later in the afternoon as our first cold front approaches Michiana. As it moves through more showers, even a few heavier pockets of rain are likely through Monday morning. Once this cold front moves through, temperatures will fall into the middle 60s for the first half of the week with a chance of showers each day. Our next cold front which will bring the chilly and more fall-like air in comes Thursday into Friday. This will likely be accompanied by more scattered showers and a nice breeze out of the Northwest. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s for highs by the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A partly cloudy and more mild evening. Temperatures falling into the middle 60s all while staying dry. Low of 66.

SUNDAY: A few peaks of sunshine early. Increasing clouds through the day with showers possible later in the afternoon. Staying warm and breezy. High of 78.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We cool off with the showers overnight. Damp and breezy with a few heavier pockets or rain possible. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Leftover showers in the morning will likely clear out by the time we get to the middle of the day. A few peaks of sunshine likely in afternoon. Cooler. High of 64.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 82

Saturday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

