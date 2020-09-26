Advertisement

Increasing clouds with showers possible by Sunday afternoon, more changes on the way

Summer-like weather is moving out as changes are coming to Michiana. The clouds will increase with chances of showers by Sunday afternoon. A cold front will move through bringing in the start of a chilly, more fall-like pattern by Monday.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first official weekend of fall began feeling more like summer. Across Michiana we made it into the low 80s for highs on Saturday all while keeping the sunshine around. Overnight a very mild evening only getting into the middle 60s early Sunday morning. We will see the increase of clouds through the overnight and into the morning Sunday. No rain is forecasted until later in the day Sunday most of the day will remain dry.

Highs Sunday will reach into the upper 70s for some. A few peaks of sunshine are possible before clouds quickly move in during the late morning. Scattered showers will become possible later in the afternoon as our first cold front approaches Michiana. As it moves through more showers, even a few heavier pockets of rain are likely through Monday morning. Once this cold front moves through, temperatures will fall into the middle 60s for the first half of the week with a chance of showers each day. Our next cold front which will bring the chilly and more fall-like air in comes Thursday into Friday. This will likely be accompanied by more scattered showers and a nice breeze out of the Northwest. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s for highs by the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A partly cloudy and more mild evening. Temperatures falling into the middle 60s all while staying dry. Low of 66.

SUNDAY: A few peaks of sunshine early. Increasing clouds through the day with showers possible later in the afternoon. Staying warm and breezy. High of 78.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We cool off with the showers overnight. Damp and breezy with a few heavier pockets or rain possible. Low of 56.

MONDAY: Leftover showers in the morning will likely clear out by the time we get to the middle of the day. A few peaks of sunshine likely in afternoon. Cooler. High of 64.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 82

Saturday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

First official weekend of fall feels more like summer with changes in store for us next week

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Michiana will see temperatures in the low 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine to go around. Then a pattern swing into next week. Unsettled with chances for rain throughout the week and temperatures getting up only into the 50s for highs by the middle of next week.

Picture perfect finish to the workweek

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Several days without rain before showers return on Sunday evening.

BIG Changes Next Week...

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we're lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

Hazy sunshine and dry weather into the weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Gorgeous weather from beginning to end. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STILL LOOKING NICE... We all know that this string of nice days will come to an end at some point, but it sure doesn't look like it will end for at least 3, and possibly 4, days. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will still be rather warm, but there is a chance for a shower or thundershower. Chillier air comes sweeping in for next Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s, with an occasional chance for some rain. Definitely a big change!

