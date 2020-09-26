Advertisement

Evil Czech Brewery releases new IPA with party

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Evil Czech Brewery in Mishawaka held a release party for its new Lefty IPA.

Lefty was a three-legged dog belonging to a popular YouTuber, and unfortunately, died a couple of months ago.

After Lefty’s owners, Gene and Kari, expressed their wish to have an IPA named after their dog one day, Evil Czech decided to make it happen for them.

To celebrate the life of Lefty and the new beer, a release party was held Saturday afternoon with food, games and even Lefty’s owners.

“Help us celebrate months of effort towards a charity event doing some good, especially in this time when everyone is so stressed out and the nation is so polarized, we want to focus on really bringing people together rather than dividing people. What better way to do that than over good food, good beer and good friends,” Evil Czech Brewery Corporate Chef Drew Sachau said.

Lefty IPA is here to stay at Evil Czech Brewery, with one dollar from every pint sold going to benefit Best Friends, a national no-kill shelter.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Millions of Christians participate in a day of prayer

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Millions of Christians participate in a day of prayer

News

Potawatomi Zoo holds first Family Fall Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend hosted its first-ever Family Fall Festival Saturday.

News

Evil Czech Brewery releases new IPA with party

Updated: 1 hour ago
After Lefty’s owners, Gene and Kari, expressed their wish to have an IPA named after their dog one day, Evil Czech decided to make it happen for them.

News

Potawatomi Zoo holds first Family Fall Festival

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Indiana

Close friend of Amy Coney Barrett talks to 16 News Now

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Terry Mcfadden
There is a lot of information out there about Amy Coney Barrett’s professional life as a lawyer and judge. But Judge Barrett is also a wife, mother and friend. 16 News Now’s Terry McFadden spoke with one of Amy Coney Barrett’s closest friends.

News

Close friend of Amy Coney Barrett talks to 16 News Now Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
There is a lot of information out there about Amy Coney Barrett’s professional life as a lawyer and judge. But Judge Barrett is also a wife, mother and friend. 16 News Now’s Terry McFadden spoke with one of Amy Coney Barrett’s closest friends.

News

Inside look at Galien River County Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Galien River County Park in New Buffalo is right off of Red Arrow Parkway and offers lots of walking trails, bird watching, and nature exploring opportunities.

News

Indiana reports 1,155 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

News

Notre Dame reports 7 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.1%.

News

2nd Chance: Daisy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.