Evil Czech Brewery releases new IPA with party

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Evil Czech Brewery in Mishawaka held a release party for its new Lefty IPA.

Lefty was a three-legged dog belonging to a popular YouTuber, and unfortunately, died a couple of months ago.

After Lefty’s owners, Gene and Kari, expressed their wish to have an IPA named after their dog one day, Evil Czech decided to make it happen for them.

To celebrate the life of Lefty and the new beer, a release party was held Saturday afternoon with food, games and even Lefty’s owners.

“Help us celebrate months of effort towards a charity event doing some good, especially in this time when everyone is so stressed out and the nation is so polarized, we want to focus on really bringing people together rather than dividing people. What better way to do that than over good food, good beer and good friends,” Evil Czech Brewery Corporate Chef Drew Sachau said.

Lefty IPA is here to stay at Evil Czech Brewery, with one dollar from every pint sold going to benefit Best Friends, a national no-kill shelter.

