Darvish, five homers lead Cubs past fading White Sox 10-0

Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win, Willson Contreras homered twice and the Chicago Cubs moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title by pounding the crosstown White Sox 10-0. Victor Caratini, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez also went deep as Cubs used the longball to break out of an offensive funk and end a three-game losing streak. They reduced their magic number for securing the division crown to one game after St. Louis split a doubleheader with Milwaukee. The fading White Sox managed just three hits off Darvish and lost their season high sixth straight.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

