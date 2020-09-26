Darvish, five homers lead Cubs past fading White Sox 10-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings for his NL-leading eighth win, Willson Contreras homered twice and the Chicago Cubs moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title by pounding the crosstown White Sox 10-0. Victor Caratini, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez also went deep as Cubs used the longball to break out of an offensive funk and end a three-game losing streak. They reduced their magic number for securing the division crown to one game after St. Louis split a doubleheader with Milwaukee. The fading White Sox managed just three hits off Darvish and lost their season high sixth straight.

