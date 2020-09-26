Apartment complex fire in Elkhart leaves 5 displaced

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five tenants were displaced after an apartment complex fire in Elkhart.

The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

Heavy smoke was coming from the north/rear of the building on the second floor, according to officials.

The Elkhart Fire Department was able to find and extinguish the fire quickly.

No victims were found, and no tenants or firefighters were injured on scene.

The Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for 5 adults who were displaced by the fire.

The unaffected tenants returned to their apartments once the building was cleared for fire extension.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.