Apartment complex fire in Elkhart leaves 5 displaced

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five tenants were displaced after an apartment complex fire in Elkhart.

The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

Heavy smoke was coming from the north/rear of the building on the second floor, according to officials.

The Elkhart Fire Department was able to find and extinguish the fire quickly.

No victims were found, and no tenants or firefighters were injured on scene.

The Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for 5 adults who were displaced by the fire.

The unaffected tenants returned to their apartments once the building was cleared for fire extension.

