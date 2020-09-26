2nd Chance: Daisy

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Daisy!

Daisy is a sweet bulldog/terrier mix who’s two-years-old.

She was one of four puppies born at Pet Refuge in August 2018. She came back to the shelter because she really loves people, but didn’t like the other dog in her home.

While Daisy enjoys walks and yard time, she’ll need to be the only dog in her new home.

If you have a fenced yard, older children, and want a companion that loves belly rubs, Daisy is the girl for you!

If you want to adopt Daisy or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

You can also log onto their website, petrefuge.com.

