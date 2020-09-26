Advertisement

2nd Chance: Daisy

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Daisy!

Daisy is a sweet bulldog/terrier mix who’s two-years-old.

She was one of four puppies born at Pet Refuge in August 2018. She came back to the shelter because she really loves people, but didn’t like the other dog in her home.

While Daisy enjoys walks and yard time, she’ll need to be the only dog in her new home.

If you have a fenced yard, older children, and want a companion that loves belly rubs, Daisy is the girl for you!

If you want to adopt Daisy or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

You can also log onto their website, petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 1,155 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

News

Notre Dame reports 7 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.1%.

News

Apartment complex fire in Elkhart leaves 5 displaced

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Five tenants were displaced after an apartment complex fire in Elkhart.

News

Kosciusko County police searching for missing man

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Kosciusko County Police Department is looking for Christopher Robert Sexton, 26.

Latest News

News

Elkhart girl receives adaptive trike

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
An Elkhart girl is nothing but smiles after receiving an adaptive trike.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Partial knee replacements

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Doctors can now remove just a portion of the knee and still offer patients relief.

News

Jalen Bonner_Charging Documents

Updated: 18 hours ago

Michigan

Whitmer announces reopening date for movie theaters, other businesses in Michigan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces today that movie theaters in Michigan can reopen starting Oct. 9.

News

Third mental evaluation sought

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Charles Bussard is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, Bryon Bussard, in Bristol in 2015.

News

Kennedy’s Kitchen takes over Fridays by the Fountain

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The weather could not have been better for listening to live music at Fridays by the Fountain in downtown South Bend.