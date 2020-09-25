Woman airlifted to hospital after ATV accident

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after an ATV accident north of Culver Thursday evening.

Officers in Marshall County responded to a call about an ATV accident with an injury just after 5 p.m.

Carrie Pennington, 44, was operating an ATV with a minor passenger when the ATV flipped onto its side when Pennington tried to turn on a trail.

Pennington and her passenger were able to free themselves and meet EMS on the road.

The passenger was driven to a local hospital for evaluation.

Pennington was airlifted to Fort Wayne for burns.

Indiana Conservation Officers continue to investigate.

