Whitmer announces reopening date for movie theaters, other businesses in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces today that movie theaters in Michigan can reopen starting Oct. 9.

Starting that day, movie theaters, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, and indoor climbing facilities and trampoline parks can reopen for business.

It’s been nearly seven months since the venues closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, she also issued an order requiring all pre-K thru 12 students to wear masks in classrooms, beginning Oct. 5.

