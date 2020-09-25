Warsaw elementary school teacher charged with battery on a student

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - An elementary school teacher in Warsaw is facing a felony charge for an incident involving an 8-year-old student.

Debra Wiley, 58, is accused of grabbing the child’s legs and pulling them out from under the child in an attempt to get the child to sit down.

Harrison Elementary School officials gave video of the approximately eight-minute-long incident to police.

Wiley faces a felony charge of battery to a person less than 14 years of age.

