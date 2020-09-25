Two taken to hospital after ATV accident near Culver

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after an ATV accident.

It happened in the 16000 block of Redwood Road, North of Culver.

A 44-year-old woman was driving the ATV with a juvenile passenger on board when it flipped onto its side.

The minor was taken by family to a hospital in Plymouth.

The woman was airlifted to a burn center in Fort Wayne.

