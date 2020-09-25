Two taken to hospital after ATV accident near Culver
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after an ATV accident.
It happened in the 16000 block of Redwood Road, North of Culver.
A 44-year-old woman was driving the ATV with a juvenile passenger on board when it flipped onto its side.
The minor was taken by family to a hospital in Plymouth.
The woman was airlifted to a burn center in Fort Wayne.
