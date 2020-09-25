Two Michigan schools nationally recognized for academics
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Two local schools are being nationally recognized for their academics.
Edwardsburg Intermediate School and New Buffalo Elementary School have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The program recognizes public and private schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student sub-groups.
