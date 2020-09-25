Third mental evaluation sought

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A third doctor will determine whether an Elkhart man is mentally competent to stand trial in a murder case.

Charles Bussard is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, Bryon Bussard, in Bristol in 2015.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Bussard’s attorney say two doctors already evaluated Bussard.

One doctor found him competent for trial, while the other said he wasn’t.

His attorney says a third doctor will complete an evaluation, which should serve as a tie-breaker.

Bussard is expected to go on trial in January 2021.

