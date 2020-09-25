“Stryker Liker” beer released in honor of Ron Stryker

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been a year since Ron Stryker from 103.9 The Bear passed away.

Stryker spent 17 years on Michiana radio and was loved by so many in the community.

On Friday starting at 3 p.m., a beer named in his honor will be released at Bare Hands Brewery in Granger.

The beer is called “Stryker Liker”.

“Every four pack that is purchased tonight will go to Center for the Homeless in South Bend and also Faith Mission of Elkhart, two charities that he was super passionate about," said Zach Miller, co-host of Music to my Beers.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has also declared Friday, September 25, “Stryker Liker Day” in the city.