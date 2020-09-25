Advertisement

Kosciusko County police searching for missing man

Christopher Robert Sexton
Christopher Robert Sexton(Kosciusko Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Police Department is looking for Christopher Robert Sexton, 26.

Sexton is white, 5′9″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos of Batman and Superman on his neck, shoulder, and chest.

He was last seen in the Burket area on Sept. 4.

Sexton may be traveling on a red moped with a skull sticker attached to the front.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance.

If you have information as to Sexton’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.

