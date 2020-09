MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting victim was found at a crash scene near the intersection of Edison and Hickory in Mishawaka.

It happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police say the shooter is not in custody.

We’re working to get more information. Stay with 16 News Now for updates on air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.