Advertisement

President to nominate Justice Ginsburg’s successor Saturday

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Whoever President Donald Trump picks to fill the late-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court will make history.

There’s never been a justice nominated or confirmed to the Supreme Court this close to a general election. Sen. Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) says the G.O.P. majority has the votes to confirm a new justice – whoever it may be.

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals is being strongly considered for the job. She’s a former law professor at Notre Dame and a graduate of Rhodes College.

“She’s a very strong candidate based on her academic credentials, her professional credentials,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern Friday afternoon, “but look, there’s a list of judges that are highly qualified.”

White House spokespeople said the president remains committed to picking a woman. His public list of candidates earlier includes a dozen female judges and lawyers.

Along with Barrett, Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa is generating a lot of buzz in the capitol.

In 2016, Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late-Justice Anthony Scalia, Judge Merrick Garland. Democrats argue picking Ginsburg’s successor should wait until next January to coincide with a new Congress and presidential term, but they do not have the political power to block the president’s choice.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Anticipation grows ahead of Supreme Court nominee announcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Could the search for the next U.S. Supreme Court nominee end in South Bend?

Politics

Could the search for a Supreme Court nominee end in South Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Could the search for a Supreme Court nominee end in South Bend

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Absentee voting is underway in the state of Michigan.

Michigan

Michigan Legislature poised to ease processing of ballots

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers are poised to ease clerks' ability to process a surge of absentee ballots in the battleground state’s presidential election, letting them start a day earlier than normal.

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

Latest News

National Politics

Senator Mike Braun weighs in on SCOTUS decision

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Senator Mike Braun weighed in on the pending Supreme Court pick during a conference call this morning.

Michigan

Judge blocks Michigan’s ban on transporting voters to polls

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has blocked Michigan’s longstanding ban on transporting voters to the polls, ruling it conflicts with U.S. election law.

Michigan

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved by the state Senate.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.