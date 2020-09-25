Picture perfect finish to the workweek
Showers likely late Sunday
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TODAY:
Wake-up temperatures in the middle 50s with clear skies. Plenty of afternoon sunshine and high temperatures right near the 80 degree mark. Warmer than average for late-September.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the upper 50s. A bit warmer than recent evenings.
TOMORROW:
Becoming slightly more humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s with hazy sunshine. Rain-free until late Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.