One person injured in Benton Township shooting

(WDBJ)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in Benton Township.

It happened late Thursday night at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cornelia Street.

The 35-year-old victim told police that two men with a gun came from behind a bush and a struggle ensued.

During that struggle, the gun went off and hit the victim in the leg.

The suspects took money and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135.

