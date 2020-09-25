Advertisement

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Sept. 25

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA

Mishawaka Marian at Penn 7:00 pm

Bremen at John Glenn 7:00 pm

Concord at Mishawaka 7:00 pm

Eastern Hancock at West Central 7:30 pm

Elkhart at South Bend St. Joseph 7:00 pm

Fairfield at Angola 7:00 pm

Garrett at West Noble 7:00 pm

Goshen at Warsaw 7:00 pm

Lake Central at Michigan City 8:00 pm

Lakeland at Central Noble 7:00 pm

LaVille at Knox 7:30 pm

Merrillville at LaPorte 8:00 pm

Northridge at NorthWood 7:00 pm

Osceola Grace at Wheeler 8:00 pm

Peru at Rochester 7:00 pm

Pioneer at Triton 7:00 pm

South Bend Adams at New Prairie 7:30 pm

South Bend Clay at Jimtown 7:00 pm

South Bend Riley at South Bend Washington 7:00 pm

South Central at Lake Station 8:00 pm

Tippecanoe Valley at Whitko 7:00 pm

Wawasee at Plymouth 7:00 pm

Winamac at Culver 7:00 pm

MICHIGAN

South Haven at Niles 7:00 pm

Decatur at Cassopolis 7:00 pm

Plainwell at Dowagiac 7:00 pm

Lawton at Brandywine 7:00 pm

Edwardsburg at Jonesville 7:00 pm

Comstock vs. Berrien Springs 7:00 pm

St. Joseph at Okemos 7:00 pm

Lakeshore at Kalamazoo Central 7:00 pm

Buchanan at Norrix 7:00 pm

Hackett Cathlolic Prep at Coloma 7:00 pm

Fennville at Watervliet 7:00 pm

New Buffalo @ Eau Claire 7:00 pm

Benton Harbor @ Muskegon Catholic Central 7:00 pm

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Mlb

Indians beat Chisox for 4-game sweep, playoff seeds at stake

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
José Ramírez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

Sports

Pac-12 to play football in 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 plans to play a shorter season beginning Nov. 6.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame basketball’s Robby Carmody undergoes knee surgery

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame announced today that Robby Carmody had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken kneecap.

Latest News

Football

Purdue star Rondale Moore opts back in

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore is back, choosing to opt back in for this season.

Nba

For Donovan, job with Bulls ‘came out of left field’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago Bulls weren’t on Billy Donovan’s radar “at all” when he and the Oklahoma City Thunder parted ways after five successful seasons.

Mlb

Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings as Pirates blank slumping Cubs 7-0

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds hit home runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 7-0 victory over the slumping Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Mlb

Twins assume first in AL Central with 7-6 win against Tigers

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Jake Cave hit a pair of home runs, Kenta Maeda finished off his regular season with another strong start and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 to take over sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since late August.

Mlb

Bieber lowers ERA to 1.63, Indians top White Sox 3-2

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a 3-2 win over Chicago and dropped the White Sox into a tie with Minnesota for the AL Central lead.

Mlb

Pirates cool off Hendricks, slip past playoff-bound Cubs 2-1

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off Kyle Hendricks, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates all the offense they’d need to slip by the playoff-bound Chicago Cubs 2-1.