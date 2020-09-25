Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Sept. 25
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan
INDIANA
Mishawaka Marian at Penn 7:00 pm
Bremen at John Glenn 7:00 pm
Concord at Mishawaka 7:00 pm
Eastern Hancock at West Central 7:30 pm
Elkhart at South Bend St. Joseph 7:00 pm
Fairfield at Angola 7:00 pm
Garrett at West Noble 7:00 pm
Goshen at Warsaw 7:00 pm
Lake Central at Michigan City 8:00 pm
Lakeland at Central Noble 7:00 pm
LaVille at Knox 7:30 pm
Merrillville at LaPorte 8:00 pm
Northridge at NorthWood 7:00 pm
Osceola Grace at Wheeler 8:00 pm
Peru at Rochester 7:00 pm
Pioneer at Triton 7:00 pm
South Bend Adams at New Prairie 7:30 pm
South Bend Clay at Jimtown 7:00 pm
South Bend Riley at South Bend Washington 7:00 pm
South Central at Lake Station 8:00 pm
Tippecanoe Valley at Whitko 7:00 pm
Wawasee at Plymouth 7:00 pm
Winamac at Culver 7:00 pm
MICHIGAN
South Haven at Niles 7:00 pm
Decatur at Cassopolis 7:00 pm
Plainwell at Dowagiac 7:00 pm
Lawton at Brandywine 7:00 pm
Edwardsburg at Jonesville 7:00 pm
Comstock vs. Berrien Springs 7:00 pm
St. Joseph at Okemos 7:00 pm
Lakeshore at Kalamazoo Central 7:00 pm
Buchanan at Norrix 7:00 pm
Hackett Cathlolic Prep at Coloma 7:00 pm
Fennville at Watervliet 7:00 pm
New Buffalo @ Eau Claire 7:00 pm
Benton Harbor @ Muskegon Catholic Central 7:00 pm
