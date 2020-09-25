Man charged in connection with two shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with two South Bend shootings.

Jalen Bonner was wanted on a warrant, and after further investigation, officers believe he is connected with wo shootings.

One shooting happened July 12 in the 3600 block of High Street, according to officials. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened July 26 in the 1200 block of W. Washington Street. Officials say one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When Bonner was arrested, officers found marijuana and a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Bonner is officially charged with several counts, including, attempted murder, criminal gang enhancement, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

Bonner is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

You can read the charging documents below:

