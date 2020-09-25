Kennedy’s Kitchen takes over Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather could not have been better for listening to live music at Fridays by the Fountain in downtown South Bend.

Kennedy’s Kitchen performed this afternoon outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center, where food trucks were set up for concertgoers as usual.

Some people were up on their feet and others enjoyed the music from their seats.

“We come a few times a summer for sure whenever we can both get off work and we meet down here on what normally would have been our lunch hour. Sometimes we will bring a little picnic basket and just enjoy the music and the open air,” says local resident Dave Miller.

If you missed today, next week is your last chance to enjoy Fridays by the Fountain.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.