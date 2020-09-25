Indians beat Chisox for 4-game sweep, playoff seeds at stake

CLEVELAND (AP) - José Ramírez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

The victory pulled the Indians within one game of Chicago for the fourth seed and home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason.

Idle Minnesota leads the White Sox by one game in the AL Central with three to play.

The Indians have won five straight and the White Sox have lost five in a row.

On Tuesday night, Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to lift Cleveland over the White Sox and clinch a playoff spot.

9/24/2020 10:10:18 PM (GMT -4:00)