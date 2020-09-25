Advertisement

Indiana reports 1,195 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,195 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,340 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 115,407 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 920 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 728 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 652 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 535 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 756 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,104 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,392 (+82) cases and 118 (+9) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,528 (+52) cases and 110 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,423 (+18) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,216 (+5) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,008 (+12) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 634 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 263 (+5) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 238 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 113 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 15 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

Latest News

National

Misreported Deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Family members of nursing home residents, lawmakers and the AARP are calling on the CDC and Medicare/Medicaid agencies to report correct COVID-19 case and death data.

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

National Politics

Trump pays respects, won't commit to power transfer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
President Trump honored Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the politics of filling her seat play out.

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 982 more coronavirus cases, 8* deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,700 deaths and 119,597 confirmed cases throughout the state.

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.