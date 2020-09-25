Indiana reports 1,195 more coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,195 more coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,340 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 115,407 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 920 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 728 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 652 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 535 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 756 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 1,104 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,392 (+82) cases and 118 (+9) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,528 (+52) cases and 110 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,423 (+18) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,216 (+5) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,008 (+12) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 634 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 263 (+5) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 238 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 113 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

