Advertisement

First official weekend of fall feels more like summer with changes in store for us next week

Michiana will see temperatures in the low 80s this weekend with lots of sunshine to go around. Then a pattern swing into next week. Unsettled with chances for rain throughout the week and temperatures getting up only into the 50s for highs by the middle of next week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A warm weekend for Michiana, this could be the last of the heat for us for a while. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Friday with lots of sunshine. For Friday night football games around Michiana a beautiful night with temperatures falling through the 60s. We bottom out early Saturday morning near the 60 degree mark before another warm day. We top out in the lower 80s with more sunshine!

As we head towards Sunday we do fall by a few degrees. The upper 70s are still likely for highs with a few clouds moving in especially in the afternoon. No rain in the forecast until Sunday evening along with a cold front that will bring some showers through the area through Tuesday as we remain fairly cloudy through next week. Temperatures will take a nose-dive by the middle of next week with highs only reaching into the lower to middle 50s by Friday. A much cooler stretch with more rain chances is ahead so make sure to get out and enjoy this a+ September weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warm evening for some Friday night football. 70s during the games and eventually falling into the 60s with a light breeze under sunny clear skies. Low of 59

SATURDAY: We begin cool and quickly warm to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A summer like day so make sure to get out and enjoy it. High of 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a few high clouds. A mild evening with temperatures falling through the 60s. Low of 66.

SUNDAY: Starting with some peaks of sunshine during the morning hours, clouds will build into the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers by evening. High of 78.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 83

Friday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Friday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Picture perfect finish to the workweek

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Several days without rain before showers return on Sunday evening.

Forecast

BIG Changes Next Week...

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we're lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT

Latest News

News

Hazy sunshine and dry weather into the weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Gorgeous weather from beginning to end. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman First Alert Forecast WNDU 9-24-2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
Hazy sunshine and dry weather into the weekend

Forecast

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STILL LOOKING NICE... We all know that this string of nice days will come to an end at some point, but it sure doesn't look like it will end for at least 3, and possibly 4, days. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will still be rather warm, but there is a chance for a shower or thundershower. Chillier air comes sweeping in for next Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s, with an occasional chance for some rain. Definitely a big change!

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT

News

Sunshine and summer-like temperatures before weekend rain arrives

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant, dry, low levels of humidity.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 9-23-2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT
Weekend showers on the horizon after a summer-like pattern