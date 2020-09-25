First official weekend of fall feels more like summer with changes in store for us next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A warm weekend for Michiana, this could be the last of the heat for us for a while. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Friday with lots of sunshine. For Friday night football games around Michiana a beautiful night with temperatures falling through the 60s. We bottom out early Saturday morning near the 60 degree mark before another warm day. We top out in the lower 80s with more sunshine!

As we head towards Sunday we do fall by a few degrees. The upper 70s are still likely for highs with a few clouds moving in especially in the afternoon. No rain in the forecast until Sunday evening along with a cold front that will bring some showers through the area through Tuesday as we remain fairly cloudy through next week. Temperatures will take a nose-dive by the middle of next week with highs only reaching into the lower to middle 50s by Friday. A much cooler stretch with more rain chances is ahead so make sure to get out and enjoy this a+ September weekend!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Warm evening for some Friday night football. 70s during the games and eventually falling into the 60s with a light breeze under sunny clear skies. Low of 59

SATURDAY: We begin cool and quickly warm to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A summer like day so make sure to get out and enjoy it. High of 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a few high clouds. A mild evening with temperatures falling through the 60s. Low of 66.

SUNDAY: Starting with some peaks of sunshine during the morning hours, clouds will build into the afternoon with a chance for scattered showers by evening. High of 78.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 83

Friday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.00″

