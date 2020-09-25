Elkhart girl receives adaptive trike

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart girl is nothing but smiles after receiving an adaptive trike.

16-year-old Maria Valasquez was diagnosed with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord doesn’t form properly.

Maria won’t be slowing down anytime soon, though, after receiving an adaptive trike from Rifton Equipment at absolutely no cost.

“I feel appreciated and really thankful,” Maria said.

Maria says her family has kept her going no matter what tough obstacles she’s faced.

“This is going to help me stay active and I can play with my siblings,” Maria said.

