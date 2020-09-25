Driver in Benton Township crash charged with attempted murder

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A driver has been charged with attempted murder for a crash in Benton Township.

The Herald Palladium reports Yoshum McClinton, 38, is in jail after driving a jeep into a high voltage utility pole on Tuesday.

Police believe McClinton deliberately crashed the car in an attempt to harm himself and his passenger. The passenger is in the hospital being treated for chest and back injuries.

