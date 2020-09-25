Anticipation grows ahead of Supreme Court nominee announcement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Could the search for the next U.S. Supreme Court nominee end in South Bend?

The anticipation is growing.

“If I was a betting woman, and I’m not, but I can’t wait, I’ll be by my TV at 5 o’clock on Saturday,” U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski told 16 News Now in a telephone interview. “Obviously the Senate is the one that actually votes the confirmation process but we all have opinions, and we can all voice our opinion obviously for our pick and so I didn’t waste any time calling the White House, and calling our senators, and calling Mark Meadows the chief of staff to let them know that I am completely supporting Judge Barrett.”

Amy Coney Barrett was born in New Orleans but now lives in South Bend and teaches law at Notre Dame.

Today, three network news crews spent much of the day camped out in front of her home, quietly capturing her every entrance and exit.

“She’s a first rate person all around. She’s a fantastic judge, a widely cited and respected scholar, and she repeatedly won the prize as the law school’s best teacher, so she’s just an all-star all around and I really don’t think we can do any better,” said Notre Dame Law School Professor Stephen Yelderman.

President Trump plans to name his nominee at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Coney Barrett was confirmed by the U.S. Senate just three years ago to sit on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

