Woodward’s ‘Rage’ sells 600,000 copies in first week

FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Woodward says top staffers in President Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s administration &amp;ldquo;are not telling the truth&amp;rdquo; when they deny incendiary quotes about Trump attributed to them in his new book. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s “Rage” sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward’s book will be going into its fourth printing, with total books in print to be 1.3 million copies.

Featuring 18 interviews with President Trump, including one in which he acknowledges in February the potential severity of the coronavirus, “Rage” has topped Amazon.com and other bestseller lists since coming out Sept. 15.

Woodward’s previous Trump book, “Fear,” has sold 2 million copies since its 2018 release.

