Woman dies after a hit and run; authorities need help finding driver

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was hit by a car in Michigan City on September 12 has reportedly died, and the driver has yet to be caught.

Tara Stevens, 46, was reportedly crossing Michigan Blvd to head to a benefit at Creekside Bar & Grill when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

When authorities arrived, they said they found her unresponsive in the road.

Stevens was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Family members told 16 News Now that she died Tuesday night.

“It’s just a process of being together for healing and know that our family is there for each other...They were able to harvest her two kidneys, which they found matches for. So those two kidneys will take two people off dialysis, which that is all that she wanted to do is donate and help after life," said brother Joel Stevens.

People describe Stevens as someone who wore many hats and had a zest for life.

“She was a mother, sister, daughter an aunt, just a joy to be around. Every person who ever met her talks about how she would light the room up. Her smile was just infectious," Stevens said.

Wednesday night, friends attended a small benefit cruise on Lake Michigan.

16 News Now reached out to the Michigan City Police Department to learn the latest in this investigation, but have not heard back.

At last check, authorities are still looking for a suspect.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV.

“My family wants to give you forgiveness, but we can’t do that until we know who you are," Stevens said.

If you have any information, you can call the Michigan City Police Department.

There is also a Go-Fund-Me Page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.