Advertisement

Woman dies after a hit and run; authorities need help finding driver

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was hit by a car in Michigan City on September 12 has reportedly died, and the driver has yet to be caught.

Tara Stevens, 46, was reportedly crossing Michigan Blvd to head to a benefit at Creekside Bar & Grill when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

When authorities arrived, they said they found her unresponsive in the road.

Stevens was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Family members told 16 News Now that she died Tuesday night.

“It’s just a process of being together for healing and know that our family is there for each other...They were able to harvest her two kidneys, which they found matches for. So those two kidneys will take two people off dialysis, which that is all that she wanted to do is donate and help after life," said brother Joel Stevens.

People describe Stevens as someone who wore many hats and had a zest for life.

“She was a mother, sister, daughter an aunt, just a joy to be around. Every person who ever met her talks about how she would light the room up. Her smile was just infectious," Stevens said.

Wednesday night, friends attended a small benefit cruise on Lake Michigan.

16 News Now reached out to the Michigan City Police Department to learn the latest in this investigation, but have not heard back.

At last check, authorities are still looking for a suspect.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a dark-colored SUV.

 “My family wants to give you forgiveness, but we can’t do that until we know who you are," Stevens said.

If you have any information, you can call the Michigan City Police Department.

There is also a Go-Fund-Me Page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Woodward’s ‘Rage’ sells 600,000 copies in first week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bob Woodward’s “Rage” sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.

Michigan

Absentee voting begins tomorrow in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
With just one day before absentee voting begins in Michigan, 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim Samra explains everything you need to know before you can cast your ballot. Plus, why officials are asking voters to turn in their ballots early this election season.

Indiana

Two dead after crash on State Road 15 and CR 950 S

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people are dead after a crash on State Road 15 between an SUV and a semi truck on Tuesday.

News

Downtown South Bend restaurants look ahead to serving at full capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
As part of the states back on track plan, restaurants will be able to operate at 100% capacity starting Sept. 26th.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Weather Continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
STILL LOOKING NICE... We all know that this string of nice days will come to an end at some point, but it sure doesn't look like it will end for at least 3, and possibly 4, days. That means partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will still be rather warm, but there is a chance for a shower or thundershower. Chillier air comes sweeping in for next Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s, with an occasional chance for some rain. Definitely a big change!

News

Football legend Gale Sayers had ties to Wakarusa

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Football legend Gale Sayers passed away last night at his home away from home in Wakarusa.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Heart monitor smaller than a postage stamp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
As we age, it’s an important question to ask: How healthy is my heart?

News

Former Marine creates veterans mentoring group on Facebook, website

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Scott Leeper, of Mishawaka, created a Facebook group called Vets Mentoring Vets and the fee-based website Alpha Lima Charlie.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 705 more coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,692 deaths and 118,615 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Indiana moving to Stage 5 on Saturday: here’s what will change

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Soon, Indiana is moving to Stage 5 in its ‘Back On Track’ plan. Starting Saturday, capacity guidelines are going to be changing.