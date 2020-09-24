St. Joseph County creates police traffic unit

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department has created a County Police Traffic Unit.

Sheriff Bill Redman says the most constant and consistent concerns he hears from residents are about traffic and driving.

Redman says the three-officer unit, which began patrolling this week, will now be dedicated to quickly responding to traffic calls and complaints.

To voice a traffic concern, you can email trafficcomplaints@sjcpd.org, or call 574-235-9032.

