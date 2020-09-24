Hit and run suspect in custody after hitting Mishawaka police vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A hit and run suspect is in custody after allegedly hitting a police vehicle.

A Mishawaka police officer was driving south on Eddy Street at 1:55 a.m. Thursday when a pickup truck heading east on Sorin Street pulled out in front of the squad car and hit the vehicle.

Police on scene say the driver tried running away from the scene before being apprehended a short time later.

Minor injuries have been reported.

