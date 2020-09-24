Advertisement

Purdue star Rondale Moore opts back in

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore is back, choosing to opt back in for this season.

The wide receiver had announced in August that he was opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns of the coronavirus and was planning to enter the 2021 draft.

Moore was named as first team All American as a true freshman in 2018 recording 114 catches for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Last season, Moore played in just four games before being sidelined with a knee injury.

“We are excited to have Rondale rejoin our team,” head coach Jeff Brohm said. “He is a player of unique talents and character and everyone knows how much he loves to compete. Rondale is focused and driven to be the best, and we know that he is ready to show the world that he is better than ever.”

Moore and the Boilermakers open up the season on Oct. 24 against Iowa.

