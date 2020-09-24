Notre Dame hosting first-ever student music festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Twelve student music groups are performing under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium during the first-ever Notre Dame Music Festival.

This is happening tonight at 7, featuring more than 500 students.

The all-star roster includes the Notre Dame glee club, Notre Dame orchestra, folk choir and the drumline.

The festival is free but limited to students only.

If you want to watch and listen, the three-hour event will also be livestreamed at go.nd.edu/musicfestival.

