Notre Dame basketball’s Robby Carmody undergoes knee surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame announced today that Robby Carmody had successful surgery on Wednesday to repair his broken kneecap.

The junior guard had injured his knee earlier in the week during practice.

Carmody has played in only 16 games total in his first two seasons on campus. He’s had two season ending injuries in his first two years at Notre Dame.

The recovery time is anywhere from six to eight weeks.

College basketball season is set to start on Nov. 25. so Carmody has a slight chance to be available.

