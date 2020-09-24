Moped driver dead after St. Joseph County accident

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A moped driver is dead after an accident in St. Joseph County.

The driver was a male in his 40s.

It happened Thursday afternoon just north of the roundabout at Ironwood and Auten roads.

Officials say this was a single-vehicle crash.

St. Joseph County police are investigating.

