Moped driver dead after St. Joseph County accident
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A moped driver is dead after an accident in St. Joseph County.
The driver was a male in his 40s.
It happened Thursday afternoon just north of the roundabout at Ironwood and Auten roads.
Officials say this was a single-vehicle crash.
St. Joseph County police are investigating.
Stay with 16 News Now for updates as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.