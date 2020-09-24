Advertisement

Michigan reports 982 more coronavirus cases, 8* deaths

There have been 6,700 deaths and 119,597 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 982 more coronavirus cases and 8* more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 6 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 705 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 504 new cases reported.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 1,536* new cases reported. The daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, September 19.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is 768 per day.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases reported. The deaths include 12 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 695 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,917 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 557 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 758 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

