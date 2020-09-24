Medical Moment: COVID stress and newborn brains

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is COVID-19 causing you stress?

In today’s Medical Moment, a new study on long-term stress and your future baby’s brain.

Chronic, prolonged stress can cause serious health problems, like anxiety and depression, high blood pressure, and the list goes on.

Could long-term stress, like what we’re experiencing right now during the pandemic, affect the health of our next generation? Martie Salt has the answer.

While the study showed that the babies' brains developed differently if the father was chronically stressed, researchers say they still don’t know whether the offspring could run the risk for mental health issues, or if experiencing the stress and then managing it will help promote resilience.

