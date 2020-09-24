Advertisement

Local health officials worried about moving to Stage 5

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officer Mark Fox says he was surprised at Governor Holcomb’s decision to move into the fifth and final stage of Indiana’s reopening plan this Saturday. Fox says part of the reason why is he has not seen a big change in the numbers.

For example, the 7-day COVID-19 case rate is only about 10 cases lower in St. Joseph County on Thursday (55.1) than what it was at the end of August (66.7).

On the other hand, the 7-day positivity rate throughout St. Joe County has seen a drop of nearly six percent in that same time-frame, but as Fox explains, it’s not enough to think Hoosiers are ready for the next stage.

“I’m surprised because I have not seen the kind of consistent improvement from our current stage that I would have expected to be the trigger to say, ‘Okay, now we can move forward,'" Fox says.

Fox also cites that the COVID-19 positivity rate across the state was roughly six percent in July, but has only dropped by two percent since then.

“One might argue that we kind of maintained status quo, but we certainly have not seen a sustained improvement that would give me the confidence to say, ‘Okay, increase capacity in bars and restaurants and other places,’” Fox says.

But despite restaurants and bars moving to full capacity in Stage 5, a new survey by the National Restaurant Association shows it may be too little, too late for most Indiana restaurants to recover. Of 3,500 Hoosier restaurants that were surveyed, 41 percent of them say they likely will not survive the pandemic if conditions do not improve over the next six months.

Roughly 88 percent of restaurant owners say sales were down compared to last year by an average of 37 percent dating back to August 2019.

Finally, 66 percent say they do not believe they will see sales return to normal over the next six months.

Jeff Rea, South Bend Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, says part of the reason why is while Governor Holcomb may be ready to move into Stage 5, most Hoosiers are not.

“People have gotten used to not going out, and I think there are still a fair amount of people that are still fearful about going out. I think you just don’t have the normal flow that you would because people have become accustomed to not going out as much and I think our restaurateurs would like to get them back in the habit of enjoying what the local restaurants have to offer," Rea says.

Stage 5 of Indiana’s reopening plan begins this Saturday, September 26th.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County creates police traffic unit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Police Department has created a County Police Traffic Unit.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: COVID stress and newborn brains

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
In today’s Medical Moment, a new study on long-term stress and your future baby’s brain.

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Absentee voting is underway in the state of Michigan.

News

Local experts see dramatic spike in anxiety, depression in kids

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Local experts are seeing a drastic increase in parents reaching out to them for help dealing with their children’s anxiety and depression.

Latest News

News

Discovery of dead dog prompts animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Investigators are looking into a felony animal cruelty case that involved the death of a dog on South Bend’s south side.

Indiana

Moped driver dead after St. Joseph County accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County police are investigating.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 982 more coronavirus cases, 8* deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,700 deaths and 119,597 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Notre Dame hosting first-ever student music festival

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This is happening tonight at 7, featuring more than 500 students.

Coronavirus

Indiana to track COVID-19 in schools with new data dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new online tool designed to help track COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools is expected to be released by the end of the month.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 920 more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.