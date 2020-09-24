Last day for Indiana National Guard at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Ind. (WNDU) - For several months, the Indiana National Guard has been volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

But their last day is today before they move on to their next assignment.

Troops have been helping out at all of the distribution spots in the six counties.

Since March, the food bank has offered over 130 bonus distributions to meet the increased need during this pandemic.

Families in need receive boxes with fresh produce, meat, dairy, and dry goods that typically last a week.

Every Thursday the food bank serves between 500 and 700 families.

“Indiana National Guard, we found out they would be deployed to our food bank and they came in early April, and they have been incredible, so we have had about 15 to 20 guards here and they are really part of our team. Some of the troops love to come out here and help with these distributions and they get to see the face of hunger as well,” says Marijo Martinec, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The food bank relies on volunteers.

If you would like to help, head to feedindiana.org.

