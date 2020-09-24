Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings as Pirates blank slumping Cubs 7-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds hit home runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 7-0 victory over the slumping Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Kuhl finished his comeback season on a strong note, allowing two hits, struck out five hits and three walks.

He sat out last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery.

The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth Tuesday, are stumbling toward the playoffs with five losses in six games.

They have scored two or fewer runs in each of the five defeats.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/24/2020 4:38:47 PM (GMT -4:00)