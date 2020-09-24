Advertisement

Indiana to track COVID-19 in schools with new data dashboard

MGN Image
MGN Image(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A new online tool designed to help track COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools is expected to be released by the end of the month.

State officials provided the first historical snapshot of school COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, said about 2,000 schools, over 70% of those across the state, have already inputted data.

Initial numbers indicate more than 1,100 schools reported no COVID-19 cases, and more than 900 reported at least one case.

As early as next week, the school data will be available to the public and searchable by individual school.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 920 more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.