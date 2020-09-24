Indiana to track COVID-19 in schools with new data dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A new online tool designed to help track COVID-19 cases in Indiana schools is expected to be released by the end of the month.

State officials provided the first historical snapshot of school COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, said about 2,000 schools, over 70% of those across the state, have already inputted data.

Initial numbers indicate more than 1,100 schools reported no COVID-19 cases, and more than 900 reported at least one case.

As early as next week, the school data will be available to the public and searchable by individual school.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)