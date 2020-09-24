Indiana reports 920 more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 920 more coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,322 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 114,236 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 728 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 652 new cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 535 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 756 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,312 (+88) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,477 (+40) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,405 (+23) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,211 (+6) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 997 (+3) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 634 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 259 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 235 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 116 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

