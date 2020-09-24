Advertisement

Indiana reports 920 more coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 920 more coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,322 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 114,236 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 728 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 652 new cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 535 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 756 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,312 (+88) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,477 (+40) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,405 (+23) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,211 (+6) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 997 (+3) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 634 (+3) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 259 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 235 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 116 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”

Coronavirus

United to offer COVID testing for some travelers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
United Airlines will offer coronavirus testing on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaiian airports. Passengers with negative results won't have to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 705 more coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been 6,692 deaths and 118,615 confirmed cases throughout the state.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.