Hazy sunshine and dry weather into the weekend
Identical weather pattern Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TODAY:
Gorgeous weather from beginning to end. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. Pleasant, dry, low levels of humidity. A smattering of afternoon clouds, but no rain in sight.
TONIGHT:
Clear, cool, dry. Lows in the middle 50s.
TOMORROW:
More of the same! Wake-up temperatures in the middle 50s with clear skies. Plenty of afternoon sunshine and high temperatures right near the 80 degree mark. Warmer than average for late-September.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.