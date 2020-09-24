Four Winds Field hosting Cubs vs. White Sox watch party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wanna watch some baseball at a ballpark this weekend?

Well you’re in luck.

The South Bend Cubs are hosting their final watch party tomorrow at Four Winds Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox in the Crosstown Series.

As usual, the game will be shown on the Four Winds Field video board.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 8:10.

Concession stands will be serving up ballpark favorites along with beer and cocktail stands, such as the Miller Lite Tiki Hut.

General admission is $7.50.

You can bring blankets to sit on, however umbrellas and lawn chairs are not allowed.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.