Advertisement

Former employee speaking out after dead animals found on doctor’s property

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re digging deeper into a story we first aired on Tuesday.

There’s been a lot of viewer reaction after hearing about numerous euthanized animals found in a trailer on the property of a Berrien County veterinarian.

We’ve heard from former and current clients about their experiences, both good and bad, with the River Valley Equine Clinic.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate tells us what a former employee says they witnessed while working there for an entire year.

A former employee tells me they weren’t surprised to hear about the dead animals found on Dr. Brandt’s property, because there was often a similar scene in the back room of the clinic.

That’s not the only questionable practice they said happened while working there.

“As far as prescriptions go, every prescription that was in that office was outdated by 2, 3, sometimes even 4 years. He would take it out of the original bottle that said expired in 2018 and put it in a new bottle that says expires 2021,” the former employee said.

In addition to her claim about mislabeled prescriptions, the former employee also claimed deceased animals would sit in the backroom for weeks to months before being cremated or buried.

They said pet ashes returned to an owner often weren’t the ones from the animal the owner brought in.

The former employee also said the clinic manager who’s not licensed to do surgeries, often operated on animals if Dr. Brandt wasn’t in.

I reached out to Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to get their response to these concerns.

They say they would have to see for themselves before making any legal conclusions on the claims but say people with concerns should file a complaint to start the process.

They say there are no open investigations currently into Dr. Brandt’s business.

I also spoke with some clients that have been with River Valley and Dr. Brandt for decades who have only great things to say about the care they received.

“He’s only ever given us the absolute best veterinary care. He’s saved our horses; he’s saved our cats. He came in bad weather, in the middle of the night, he’s very thorough, he’s very kind, compassionate, caring for both his clients and his animals and he is highly dedicated to his work,” said River Valley Equine Clinic client Wendy Diener.

16 News Now has not been able to individually verify those claims, but we’ve made several attempts in the past few days to reach out to Dr. Brandt at his business. We’ve left messages and are still waiting on a response.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four Winds Field hosting Cubs vs. White Sox watch party

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs are hosting their final watch party tomorrow at Four Winds Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox.

News

Last day for Indiana National Guard at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Murphy
For several months, the Indiana National Guard has been volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. But their last day is today before they move on to their next assignment.

News

2020 Kickoff to Martin’s One School at a Time Grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
The kids and teachers at Jimtown High School are the winners of the September $1,000 Martin’s Super Markets' One School at a Time Grant.

Forecast

BIG Changes Next Week...

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we're lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County creates police traffic unit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Police Department has created a County Police Traffic Unit.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: COVID stress and newborn brains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In today’s Medical Moment, a new study on long-term stress and your future baby’s brain.

Indiana

Local health officials worried about moving to Stage 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
St. Joseph County health officer Mark Fox says he was surprised at Governor Holcomb’s decision to move into the fifth and final stage of Indiana’s reopening plan this Saturday. Fox says part of the reason why is he has not seen a big change in the numbers.

Politics

Absentee voting begins in Michigan today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Absentee voting is underway in the state of Michigan.

News

Local experts see dramatic spike in anxiety, depression in kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Local experts are seeing a drastic increase in parents reaching out to them for help dealing with their children’s anxiety and depression.

News

Discovery of dead dog prompts animal cruelty investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Investigators are looking into a felony animal cruelty case that involved the death of a dog on South Bend’s south side.