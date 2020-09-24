Former employee speaking out after dead animals found on doctor’s property

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re digging deeper into a story we first aired on Tuesday.

There’s been a lot of viewer reaction after hearing about numerous euthanized animals found in a trailer on the property of a Berrien County veterinarian.

We’ve heard from former and current clients about their experiences, both good and bad, with the River Valley Equine Clinic.

16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate tells us what a former employee says they witnessed while working there for an entire year.

A former employee tells me they weren’t surprised to hear about the dead animals found on Dr. Brandt’s property, because there was often a similar scene in the back room of the clinic.

That’s not the only questionable practice they said happened while working there.

“As far as prescriptions go, every prescription that was in that office was outdated by 2, 3, sometimes even 4 years. He would take it out of the original bottle that said expired in 2018 and put it in a new bottle that says expires 2021,” the former employee said.

In addition to her claim about mislabeled prescriptions, the former employee also claimed deceased animals would sit in the backroom for weeks to months before being cremated or buried.

They said pet ashes returned to an owner often weren’t the ones from the animal the owner brought in.

The former employee also said the clinic manager who’s not licensed to do surgeries, often operated on animals if Dr. Brandt wasn’t in.

I reached out to Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to get their response to these concerns.

They say they would have to see for themselves before making any legal conclusions on the claims but say people with concerns should file a complaint to start the process.

They say there are no open investigations currently into Dr. Brandt’s business.

I also spoke with some clients that have been with River Valley and Dr. Brandt for decades who have only great things to say about the care they received.

“He’s only ever given us the absolute best veterinary care. He’s saved our horses; he’s saved our cats. He came in bad weather, in the middle of the night, he’s very thorough, he’s very kind, compassionate, caring for both his clients and his animals and he is highly dedicated to his work,” said River Valley Equine Clinic client Wendy Diener.

16 News Now has not been able to individually verify those claims, but we’ve made several attempts in the past few days to reach out to Dr. Brandt at his business. We’ve left messages and are still waiting on a response.

