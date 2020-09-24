Advertisement

For Donovan, job with Bulls ‘came out of left field’

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls weren’t on Billy Donovan’s radar “at all” when he and the Oklahoma City Thunder parted ways after five successful seasons.

Things changed in a hurry. Donovan goes from working with stars such as Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and Paul George and Chris Paul to trying to lift a franchise with one playoff appearance in five seasons.

He was 243-157 with the Thunder and led them to the playoffs each season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/24/2020 5:17:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

