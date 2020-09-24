For Donovan, job with Bulls ‘came out of left field’

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls weren’t on Billy Donovan’s radar “at all” when he and the Oklahoma City Thunder parted ways after five successful seasons.

Things changed in a hurry. Donovan goes from working with stars such as Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and Paul George and Chris Paul to trying to lift a franchise with one playoff appearance in five seasons.

He was 243-157 with the Thunder and led them to the playoffs each season.

9/24/2020 5:17:07 PM (GMT -4:00)