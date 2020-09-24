Fall fun at Thistleberry Farm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, then head to Thistleberry Farm in South Bend.

You can enjoy all the favorites like the pumpkin patch, corn maze, jumping pillows and so much more.

“Because it’s outdoors, as long as you can keep away from others, socially distance if you will, you don’t have to wear a mask,” said Dave Frushour, co-owner. “And you can try to forget about everything else that’s going on in the world and just get out and have some fun.”

Thistleberry Farm is located at 61391 Mayflower Road in South Bend.

Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time.

For more information on hours and prices, click here.

