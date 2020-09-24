Discovery of dead dog prompts animal cruelty investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly and disturbing discovery has been made on South Bend’s south side.

Investigators are looking into a felony animal cruelty case that involved the death of a dog.

Photos from the crime scene show a deceased black dog lying in a wire crate.

There’s a blanket inside—perhaps to provide comfort.

Meanwhile, the door is shut tight with plastic zip ties—perhaps to prevent escape.

“We believe that the dog was alive at the time that it was placed in the crate,” said South Bend Animal Resource Center Director Jenn Gobel. “The crate looked like the corner had been pulled up as in the dog trying to rip the wire kennel up and out as an attempt to get out. The carpet remnant was shredded as if continually scratching.”

The crate was discovered Wednesday afternoon just east of the entrance to the Miami Hills Apartment Complex.

The crate was hidden in a small wooded area near the intersection of High and Ridgedale Streets.

According to Gobel, the crate in question had a plastic tray that usually slides into place at the bottom.

This one was pulled out and propped up against the side of the crate to try and hide it from passers by.

“There’s no reason for anybody to lock an animal inside a cage and let it die. Or for whatever reason. There’s too many resources within this community, too many rescues,” Gobel explained.

As hard as it is to look at the pictures on the center’s Facebook page, it’s hoped that people do, and that someone recognizes the brightly colored bandana that was draped around the dog’s neck.

“Obviously animals can’t speak. We have to be the ones to defend and speak for them and we need the community to help us, you know, catch this person and get justice for this dog.”

Anyone with information can pass it on anonymously through Crime Stoppers, or by call the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

