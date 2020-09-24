Advertisement

BIG Changes Next Week...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLDER AIR COMES AND HOLDS NEXT WEEK... We have 2, and if we’re lucky 3, more nice sunny days here in Michiana. There is a chance for a shower or thundershower on Sunday, but it still looks pretty warm. Monday will begin to turn cooler. Then, the chilly air comes blasting in for the rest of next week, and probably through next weekend. At times it will be downright cold for this time of the year. I also expect an occasional chance for rain next week with a lot of clouds overall...

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 55, Wind: S 2-4

Friday: Plenty of sunshine with another warm afternoon. High: 80, Wind: S 5-10

Friday night: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 59

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and even a bit warmer. High: 82

