Bieber lowers ERA to 1.63, Indians top White Sox 3-2

CLEVELAND (AP) - Shane Bieber lowered his ERA to 1.63 in his final regular-season start, the lowest in the American League since Luis Tiant’s 1.60 for Cleveland in 1968, and Jordan Luplow hit a game-ending home run that gave the Indians a 3-2 win over Chicago and dropped the White Sox into a tie with Minnesota for the AL Central lead.

Bieber, who leads the big leagues with eight wins, allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts in his eighth double-digit strikeout game, also the major league high.

9/23/2020 10:39:26 PM (GMT -4:00)